Pakistan Development squad wins series against Oman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Pakistan Development squad clinched

the series against Oman by 3-0 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex

hockey ground in Muscat.

After attaining three consecutive victories against Oman,

Pakistan Development squad was held to a 1-1 draw by hosts in the

last match of the series played at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex

hockey ground in Muscat, on late Friday.

There was no goal in the first half. The Development squad’s

captain Shajeeh Ahmed broke the ice in the third quarter, according

to a press release issued here.

Oman’s Khalid Juma Al Shaibi equalized the match in the last

quarter. With a total of five goals, Shajeeh finished as the top

scorer of the Pakistan-Oman hockey series.

The Pakistan Development Squad won the five match series by

three matches to nil; two matches ended in draw.