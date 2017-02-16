Pakistan determined to root out menace of terrorism : Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday said terrorism was not only affecting a single country but also a danger to peace of whole world.

Pakistan was determined to root out menace of terrorism from its soil, he said this while talking to British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, who called on him here.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

He urged the international community to play its role in war against terrorism.

Thomas Drew condemned the recent terrorism wave in the country and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives.