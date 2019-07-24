Pakistan desirous of strong bilateral ties with Singapore: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan was desirous of broadening and deepening its bilateral relations with Singapore at all levels of engagement, particularly in economic field.

Talking to Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Singapore Rukhsana Afzaal, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President underlined the need for regular interactions at Joint Ministerial Commission level between the two countries.

The President highlighted that the current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate to the true potential.