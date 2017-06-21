Pakistan desires to further expand friendly ties with Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Chairperson Senate Foreign Affairs

Committee Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, in a meeting with 4-member Sri

Lankan parliamentary delegation led by former President of Sri Lanka

Mahinda Rajapaksa, has said that Pakistan highly values its

bilateral relations with Sri Lanka and desires to further expand the

friendly ties in different spheres.

She said both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are faced with

common challenges and share similarity of views on regional and

global issues, a press release said.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq , who was accompanied by Senators Karim

Ahmed Khawaja, Momin Khan Afridi, Shibli Faraz and Daud Khan

Achakzai, observed that both the nation have stood by the side of

each other in testing times.

She also underscored the need to further enhance parliamentary

cooperation by accelerating exchange of parliamentary delegations.

Leader of the delegation Rajapaksa appreciated Pakistan’s

cooperation.

He said that Sri Lanka wants to learn from parliamentary

experience of Pakistan as Sri Lanka is also considering various

constitutional reforms.

Additional Secretary Senate, Dr Pervez Abbas briefed the

delegation about working of the senate, its constitutional role,

powers and functions with special reference to the new initiatives

taken to restore majesty of the parliament.

The delegation termed the briefing informative and expressed

the desire to benefit from the knowledge and experience of Pakistan.