Pakistan desires to enhance economic cooperation, parliamentary ties with UK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday said that Pakistan highly values its relations with UK and desire to strengthen the bilateral relations through enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties.

The Speaker expressed these views while talking to the Lord Malcolm Gray Bruce who called on him.

”Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with United Kingdom and both the countries have commonalities of views on regional and global issues” Ayaz said.

He underscored the need for regular interaction between political leadership, parliamentarians and people of both the countries that would take the existing bilateral relations between both the countries to new heights.

The Speaker urged to take notice of Indian atrocities against innocent citizens in Occupied Kashmir.

He said “Pakistan is committed to UN resolutions for self-determination of the Kashmiris and we want to settle our dispute through discussion.”

Sardar Ayaz appreciated the UK assistance in strengthening legislative capacity of the Parliament and efforts undertaken to promote an inclusive democracy in Pakistan.

He added that Parliamentary cooperation between the two nations needs to receive a new vigour. He also underlined the need for promoting people to people contacts to deepen shared understanding of each other.

The Speaker informed him about the introduction of course on Parliamentary Practices and Legislative Drafting in universities and educational institution all over the country.

He also informed regarding the steps taken for austerity measures in the National Assembly Secretariat while adopting the electrification requirements through solar energy.

Lord Malcolm Gray Bruce appreciated the remarks of the Speaker and said that UK considers Pakistan one of its close friend and an important trading partner.

He said that UK would expand the scope of its assistance plan and assist Pakistan in diverse fields. He assured the Speaker for extending maximum assistance for building of Legislative capacity of the parliamentarians and staff.

Lord Malcolm Gray Bruce said he valued the efforts made by the parliamentarian regarding the electoral reforms for free, fair and transparent future election in Pakistan.

While discussing the role of Parliamentary Friendship Group, he said that friendship groups in both the parliament could play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.