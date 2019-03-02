LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday reiterated that Pakistan did not want war with India as it desired peace in the region.
Addressing a press conference flanked by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here at the Governor House, the foreign minister said that the world was now realizing that who wanted peace and who wanted war.
Pakistan desires peace not war in region: Qureshi
