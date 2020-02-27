Pakistan desires peace, but to never compromise on Kashmir: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan desired peace but would never compromise on Kashmir, which remained an unfinished agenda of the partition of sub-continent.

Addressing a seminar titled “Radical India vs Responsible Pakistan”, the President

said that with the lives of minorities including Sikhs, Christians and Muslims put in

trouble, India was following the hatred-based RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ideology and philosophy, which also led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said that Pakistan air force by shooting down the two Indian fighter jets on

February 27 last year defeated their nefarious designs.

The President said that Pakistan would continue to stand by the Kashmiri people

and would never abandon them. He warned India not to carry out any false flag

operation against Pakistan.

The President regretted that Pakistan’s every effort for peace vanished into thin

air, and the belligerent India did not reciprocate Pakistan’s gestures of peace.

He said that India by denying the Kashmiris of their just right to self-determination

was also violating the Charter of United Nations, which was created on the philosophy

of promoting peace in the world.

Referring to the current situation of violence against Muslims in India, the President

said that Khushwant Singh, a renowned Indian author, had predicted the same situation

in his book “Bharat Ka Khatma” published in 2003.

The President said that they were proud of their armed forces, which befittingly responded to the Indian aggression on 26 February last year.

He said that despite having limited resources, Pakistan had better defence capability than that of India.

He congratulated Pakistan Air Force and the Army for defeating terrorism and

defending borders of the motherland.

President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan was rising with better human rights situation, successful operation against terrorism and improving economy.

He said that Pakistan was a responsible state and it must voice for every minority

in the world, adding minorities including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were being

treated with discrimination in India.

The President said that there was problem in India regarding minorities’ rights and

the international community must put pressure on India for ensuring due rights to

minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Security Division and

Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan, being a responsible nation, demonstrated restraint last year but, their resolve to respond any misadventure

remained alive.

He said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and was desirous of peace in

the region as well, adding Islamabad would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris for realization of their just right to the

self-determination.