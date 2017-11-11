Pakistan desires education, science, technological collaboration as key pillar of Pak-Japan ties: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan in Japan Dr. Asad M Khan said being government’s key development priorities, Pakistan wanted to further deepening Pak-Japan bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, human resource development and science and technology.

Addressing a seminar held by the Pakistan’s Embassy in Tokyo on “Promoting Education, Scientific and Technological Cooperation between Pakistan and Japan” to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the ambassador said appreciated Japan’s contributions over the years as an important development partner, said a press release received here Saturday.

He said Pakistan was keen to make education, science and technological collaboration a key pillar of the relationship.

The ambassador made a comprehensive presentation on the recent positive developments in Pakistan besides highlighting Pakistan’s geographic, demographic, natural and human resource strengths.

With a huge and enterprising youth cohort in Pakistan and with latest cutting edge technologies and state of the art educational facilities on offer in Japan, there was enormous promise and potential for creating educational win wins between the two countries by deepening bilateral cooperation in these important areas, the ambassador stressed.

He also highlighted the significance of enhancing cooperation between universities, academic and vocational institutions, in promoting joint research and virtual collaboration, exchange of young scientists and researchers, establishing joint research centers, and exploring possibilities for providing training and internship opportunities to young Pakistanis in various areas including industrial skills.

The seminar focused at reviewing the state of educational and scientific cooperation between the two countries and to explore and identify areas for deepening cooperation with a view to making education and human resource development a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.

The event also intended to provide an opportunity to the participants to understand the abundant human resource potential of Pakistan and how it could contribute to the mutual benefit of Pakistan and Japan.

The seminar was attended by almost all the important Japanese stakeholders from public as well as private sector including Ministry of Education, Culture Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan International Training Cooperation Organization (JITCO), Japan Foundation, Association for the Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS), Japan Science and Technology(JST), Japan International Cooperation Centre (JICE) and distinguished academics, researchers, scientists and representatives of Universities and other related institutions.

A number of Pakistani students and research scholars based in Tokyo also attended the Seminar.A number of Pakistani students and research scholars based in Tokyo also attended the event.

The presentations were also given by Nemoto Naoyuki Director South Asia Division JICA, Masaaki Hanno Manager Second International Affairs Division JITCO, Yuji Shimoosawa, Managing Director AOTS, Masayuki Suzuki, Managing Director Japan Foundation and Dr. Motoaki Seki, Team Leader/Senior Scientist Riken.

The speakers shared their perspectives on the state of bilateral cooperation, its promise and potential, besides identifying areas for possible future collaboration.

The presentations were followed by an interactive session which was moderated by Ambassador Khan where the participants showed an avid interest in engaging with Pakistan in the field of education, science and human resource development.