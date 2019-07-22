Pakistan desires broad-based relationship with US: PM

WASHINGTON, Jul 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan desired a broad-based relationship with the United States that safeguarded the two countries’ interests and promoted win-win cooperation in areas ranging from the economy to trade and investment to energy and education.

The prime minister was talking to leading Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who called on him at Pakistan House. They discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation.

Senator Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The prime minister appreciated Senator Graham’s efforts and support for strengthening Pakistan-U.S relations.