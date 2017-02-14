Pakistan deplores missile tests by DPRK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Pakistan calls upon the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to refrain from any step that undermines the prospects of regional peace and stability as the latest missile test is a violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions, Foreign Office said here Tuesday.

Pakistan has consistently supported a nuclear weapons free Korean Peninsula, as agreed by all parties. It called upon the DPRK to refrain from actions which run counter to the objective of reaching a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the issue within the framework of the Six Party Talks, the statement concluded.