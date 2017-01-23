Pakistan delegation participates in London education forum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): A high level delegation from Pakistan is participating in the Education World Forum (EWF) 2017 being held in London from January 23 to 25.

Ministers and Advisers representing over 80 percent of the world population are attending the Forum to discuss and debate issues related to education.

The event is supported by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), the Department for Education (DfE), the Department for International Trade (DIT), the Department for International Development (DfID), the British Council and the EWF industry partners, a message received here from London on Monday said.

During the three-day Forum, the Pakistani delegates will benefit from the knowledge and expertise of the leading educationists and policy makers in the field.

The delegates will also share their own experiences and assessment of the issues and challenges faced by the education sector of Pakistan.

Moreover, Education Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will give presentations on ‘Building on the Power of Cities’ and ‘Early Childhood Development’ respectively at the Forum.

Besides attending the EWF, the delegates will hold meetings with British Council, Department for International Development (DFID), Ofsted, University College London (UCL), and Education Development Trust UK, to discuss collaboration and joint projects in the field of education.

During the visit, Governments of AJK and Baluchistan will sign MoUs with the British Council.

The senior delegates from Pakistan include Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for Education Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, Speaker Baluchistan Assembly Raheela Durrani, Minister Education AJK Syed Iftikhar Ali Gilani, Minister Planning and Development AJK Muhammad Najeeb Naqi Khan, Minister Education Baluchistan Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Minister Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Atif, Minister IT and Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahran Khan Tarakai, Minister Education Punjab Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan and Minister Education Sindh Jam Mehtab Dahar.

Later, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir will deliver a talk at a Seminar on Kashmir at the British Parliament on January 26.