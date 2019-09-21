Pakistan Defence Day celebrated in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, Sep 21 (APP):The Defence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, China to pay homage to martyrs of the 1965 war as well as to those brave souls who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the defensc of Pakistan.

The ceremony began as national anthems of Pakistan and China were played which was followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

The chief guest on the occasion, Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming, Vice Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Department of PLA, along with Ambassador Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and Defence and Army Attaché Brigadier Shahid Amir Afsar sliced the cake to mark the day.