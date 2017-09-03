Pakistan deeply concerned over forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Sept 3 (APP): Pakistan is deeply concerned over reports of growing number of deaths and forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims.

Foreign Office spokesperson said, such reports, if confirmed, are a source of serious concern and anguish on the eve of Eid-Ul-Azha.

Pakistan urges authorities in Myanmar to investigate reports of massacre, hold those involved accountable and take necessary measures to protect the rights of Rohingya Muslims.

In line with its consistent position on protecting the rights of Muslim minorities worldwide, Pakistan will work with the international community in particular the OIC to express solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims and to work towards safeguarding their rights.