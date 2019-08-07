Pakistan decides to downgrade ties with India

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):The National Security Committee (NSC) Wednesday took major decisions in the wake of illegal actions by the Indian government over occupied Jammu and Kashmir by downgrading the diplomatic ties with the neighbouring country, besides suspending the bilateral trade.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was held at the Prime Minister’s Office and attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for KA&GB Ali Amin Gandapur, Law Minister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, ISI Director-General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, ISPR Director General, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers, PM Office media wing in a press release said.