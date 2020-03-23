Pakistan Day was marked by Flag Hoisting ceremony at PHC London

LONDON, Mar 23 (APP):Pakistan Day was marked by Flag Hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London on March 23 (Monday).

In deference to the instructions of the Government of Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) Government’s guidelines,the Pakistani Flag was hoisted in a simple ceremony live streamed on the Mission’s Official Facebook for virtual, not physical, participation of the Pakistani community keeping in view their

sentimental attachment to the National Day.

The Facebook broadcast was viewed by thousands of community

members.

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK,Mohammad Nafees Zakaria

hoisted the national flag in the High Commission.

Messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan

were also read out on the occasion.

Congratulating the Pakistani Diaspora, the High Commissioner shed light on the importance of the National Day of Pakistan.

Mr.Zakaria paid glowing tributes to the Founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and dreamer of Pakistan Allama Dr.Mohammad Iqbal and other founding fathers, who, through their unwavering resolve and visionary leadership created Pakistan.

Mr Zakaria said: “Today, when we review the spirit behind Pakistan’s freedom movement and validity of Two-Nation Theory, we feel more and more grateful and admire our Quaid, Jinnah, national poet of Pakistan, Allama Iqbal and Leadership of Pakistan Movement for their vision and far-sightedness.”

Giving an overview of Pakistan economy, the High Commissioner

said: “Economy is on an upward trajectory. Global economic focus is

shifting to the region of Pakistan’s location.

In the region, Pakistan’s economic prospects are manifested in the reports of the international financial institutions and prestigious publications terming Pakistan an attractive destination for investment, business and tourism.

The revision of travel advisories for Pakistan by several countries was an expression of confidence in country’s investment prospects and opportunities.

With a view to benefiting mutually from the economic opportunities, we are actively engaging the British Government.”

The High Commissioner said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has gained strategic and prime economic importance for not only Pakistan and China but for the entire region.

He expressed that CPEC continues to be one of the top priorities of Pakistan and the Government has established Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under its banner for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

Speaking about bilateral ties with the UK, the High Commissioner said UK-Pakistan relations are marked by cordiality, warmth, strong political goodwill, high level exchanges, close economic cooperation and people to people contact and have grown from strength to strength over decades.

The Royal Couple’s visit to Pakistan last October, in keeping with the longstanding tradition of Royal visits, was a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

Mr Zakaria appreciated the contributions being made by Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in the UK to the development of economy, politics and society of the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

He expressed: “British Pakistani Parliamentarians have been instrumental in promoting bilateral cooperation.

Mayors, Counselors and sizeable number of professionals not only help strengthen relations significantly but also serve as a bridge between the High Commission and the Community, at large.”

The High Commissioner reiterated Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris who have been under siege of Indian occupation forces for the last 231 days.

He said a reign of state backed terror against Kashmiris has been unleashed and the stories of Kashmiris’ sufferings and torture by Indian forces have been widely reported by the world media and Human Rights NGOs.

Mr Zakaria deeply appreciated the strong reaction from the British Parliamentarians against grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

However, he added, it is important that justice is delivered to the Kashmiri victims and the perpetrators must be brought to book.

Updating the Pakistani community about Pandemic Coronavirus, the High Commissioner said Government of Pakistan is taking all precautionary measures to prevent the disease and the efforts are continuing.

The High Commission has also been relaying the updates from Pakistan.

For its part, the High Commission has been issuing guidelines from time to time and at the same time assisting the community and those in need of consular services, informed Mr Zakaria.

The Consulates of Pakistan in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester also organized simple Flag Hoisting ceremonies.