Pakistan Day flag hoisting ceremonies held in Ottawa, Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada, Raza Bashir Tarar, hoisted Pakistan flag, in a simple ceremony, to mark the Pakistan Day at the Chancery.

National Anthem was played on the occasion and one-minute silence was observed to pay homage to all those who lost their lives due to Coronavirus said a message received here on Monday said.

Owing to risks associated with the public gathering and in the light of Health Canada Advisory, no indoor event was planned and Pakistan Day was observed with a simple ceremony outside the Chancery.

Similarly, Pakistan Day flag-hoisting ceremony was also held in Pakistan High Commission Dhaka where Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui raised the national flag to the tune of national anthem.