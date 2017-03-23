Pakistan Day celebrated in Pakistan Embassy, China

BEIJING (China), March 23 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Pakistan Day in a prestigious and befitting manner here at its premises.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held to mark the auspicious occasion.

The national anthem was played on the occasion.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid, read out the messages

of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador felicitated Pakistanis

living in China and said that Pakistan gave great importance to its relations with China. “We are proud of Pak-China friendship.”

Pakistan, he said, was making rapid progress and development in all

sectors with cooperation of China. A number of projects, he added, were being implemented under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

He said efforts to put Pakistan on path of economic development

would continue.

Senior civil and military officials and a large number of Pakistanis

living in China attended the ceremony.

The students of Pakistan Embassy School presented national songs with enthusiasm and national spirit on the occasion.