BEIJING (China), March 23 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Pakistan Day in a prestigious and befitting manner here at its premises.
A flag hoisting ceremony was held to mark the auspicious occasion.
The national anthem was played on the occasion.
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid, read out the messages
of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador felicitated Pakistanis
living in China and said that Pakistan gave great importance to its relations with China. “We are proud of Pak-China friendship.”
Pakistan, he said, was making rapid progress and development in all
sectors with cooperation of China. A number of projects, he added, were being implemented under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.
He said efforts to put Pakistan on path of economic development
would continue.
Senior civil and military officials and a large number of Pakistanis
living in China attended the ceremony.
The students of Pakistan Embassy School presented national songs with enthusiasm and national spirit on the occasion.
Pakistan Day celebrated in Pakistan Embassy, China
