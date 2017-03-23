Pakistan Day celebrated in Canada

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to
Canada Tariq Azim Khan hoisted the national flag at a simple
but impressive ceremony held at the High Commission in Ottawa
on Thursday.
The ceremony began with the recitation from the Holy
Quran, according to a message received here from Ottawa.
Pakistani-Canadian community celebrated Pakistan Day
with traditional enthusiasm while remembering the arduous
struggle and sacrifices rendered by its founding fathers in
establishing Pakistan as an independent and sovereign state.
The community members renewed their pledge to make
Pakistan a strong, forward looking and progressive country.
Pakistan Day messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were read out at the ceremony.