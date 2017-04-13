Pakistan Cup from Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): The Cool and Cool Q Mobile Pakistan

Cup 2017 will start at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi from

April, 16 to 29.

The five teams participating in the tournament include Sindh,

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal and Balochistan, said a press

release issued here.

A total of 11 matches including the final will be played,

where each team will play four matches in the tournament.

The top two teams would compete for the final on April 29. The

winning team would receive Rs 2 million, whereas the runner-up

team will get Rs 1 million.

The Best Batsman, Bowler, All Rounder/Outstanding cricketer

and Man of the Final will pocket Rs 50,000 each, whereas Man of the

Match of the round matches will get a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

The first match would be played on April 16 between teams of

Punjab and Balochistan.