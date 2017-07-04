Pakistan cricket team arrives PM Office to attend reception

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): The members of triumphant ICC

Champions Trophy 2017 Pakistan cricket team Tuesday arrived here at the PM office to attend a reception arranged to celebrate their

marvelous victory.

The Pakistan team led by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed were introduced

to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the team was warmly received by ministers Marriyum

Aurangzeb, Abid Sher Ali, Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad

Asif and others.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had announced hosting of

a reception for the ICC champions team.

Pakistan cricket team had trounced Indian team in the final of

ICC Champions trophy by a margin of 180 runs after ravaging the

renowned strong Indian batting line and posting a formidable total

of 338 for four in the limited overs one-day match held in England

in June.