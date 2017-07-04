Pakistan cricket team arrives PM Office to attend reception

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): The members of triumphant ICC
Champions Trophy 2017 Pakistan cricket team Tuesday arrived here at the PM office to attend a reception arranged to celebrate their
marvelous victory.
The Pakistan team led by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed were introduced
to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Earlier, the team was warmly received by ministers Marriyum
Aurangzeb, Abid Sher Ali, Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad
Asif and others.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had announced hosting of
a reception for the ICC champions team.
Pakistan cricket team had trounced Indian team in the final of
ICC Champions trophy by a margin of 180 runs after ravaging the
renowned strong Indian batting line and posting a formidable total
of 338 for four in the limited overs one-day match held in England
in June.
