Pakistan continues winning in World Blind T20

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Pakistan has been continuing its winning streak in the World Blind Twenty20, recording ninth consecutive win on Thursday defeating Australia by a huge margin of 147 runs at the KSCA Ground Alur, Bangalore, India.

Pakistan will take on England in the Semifinal on February 11

in Bangalore while India will play against Sri Lanka in the other semifinal.

In the last league match against Australia, Pakistan won the

toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan set a total of 321 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs.

Pakistani opener Riasat Khan again proved dependable with the bat and remained unbeaten scoring 114 runs off 47 balls. Matiullah and Nisar Ali also contributed with 80 and 78 runs off 31 balls each, respectively. For Australia, Lindsay, Vaughan and Daniel claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, Australia made 174 runs for the loss of nine wickets

in 20 overs. Matthew James was the highest scorer for Australia with 38 runs and Steffan made 21 runs.

For Pakistan, Muhammad Idrees Saleem was the star bowler

claiming three wickets while Israr Hassan and Badar Munir claimed two wickets each. Riasat Khan of Pakistan was declared Man of the Match.