Pakistan consulate observes Kashmir solidarity Day with in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah organized an event on 5th February to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event was attended by students of Pakistani schools in Jeddah, Pakistan International school, Azizia and Rihab, besides a number of locals, Pakistani and Kashmiri people and media representatives, said a news release on Monday.

The event was marked with speeches of the children of both the schools expressing their support for the Kashmir cause.

In their speeches the students expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination, urged India to demonstrate sincerity for resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute and come to the negotiating table for resolving the issue.

Consul General Shehryar Akbar in his speech, said that the purpose of observing this day is to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir; to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs; to reiterate support to the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was also obserevd aim at to condemn Indian atrocities and flagrant violations of human rights; and to call on international community to fulfil its obligation to hold a plebiscite.

Jammu and Kashmir Dispute, he said was central piece of Pakistan’s foreign policy and that it would remain so till its resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the purpose of inviting the younger generation to the occasion was to have their participation in the event and give them an opportunity to share their thoughts on the issue. He appreciated the valuable participation of both the schools in the event.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Masood Puri also shared his views with the audience. He told that Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition and needs to be resolved according to the UN resolutions.

Earlier Shoab Mubarak, Vice Consul, read out the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The President and Prime Minister in their messages expressed their resolve, commitment and unequivocal support to the just cause of the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.