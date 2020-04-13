Pakistan considers Poland a friend: Zobaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production, Ms. Zobaida Jalal Monday said Pakistan consider Poland a friend.

In a call on meeting by Ambassador of Poland, Mr. Poitr Opalinski, Federal Minister for Defence Production, Ms. Zobaida Jalal said Pakistan and Poland were friends and important potential trade partners, said a press release.

She said Pakistan highly values it’s relation with Poland and wanted to work closely with defense industry of Poland.

Pakistan and Poland can share their defense related experiences, from which the defense industries of both the countries can benefit, the minister said.

The Polish ambassador thanked the federal minister for her good wishes and said Poland also desired to further expand it’s bilateral ties with Pakistan.