Pakistan considers GSP Plus scheme constructive for its economy: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Stressing increased level of trade ties with European Union, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan considered GSP Plus scheme a constructive engagement for its economy.

Talking to outgoing ambassador of the European Union in Pakistan Jean Francois Cautain, who paid a farewell call on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said GSP Plus could help Pakistan promote its economic agenda.

The President said Pakistan valued its relations with the European Union, which were moving in a positive direction in all spheres of cooperation.