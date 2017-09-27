Pakistan considers Bahrain a close friend, trusted partner: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi on Wednesday said Pakistan considers Kingdom of Bahrain a close friend and a trusted partner.
“Our bilateral relations are founded on shared history,
cultural linkages and strong people-to-people contacts”, he
added.
The Prime Minister was talking to Chairman Shura Council
(Upper House) of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ali Bin Saleh Al-
Saleh, who along with a delegation, called on him here at the
PM Office, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office
here said.
The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the delegation to
Pakistan. He appreciated the active participation of Bahraini
delegation in the parliamentary engagements with Pakistan.
He stated that cooperation between the Parliaments of
the two countries would further strengthen the brotherly ties.
The Prime Minister recalled the high-level exchanges
between the two brotherly countries, including the visit of
King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa followed by visit of the Prime
Minister to Bahrain and the visit of the Foreign Minister of
Bahrain to Islamabad.
These exchanges must continue as they symbolize our deep
ties, he added.
Holding the inaugural session of Pakistan-Bahrain
Bilateral Political Consultation in July 2016 and Joint
Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Islamabad in February 2017
reflect our desire to further strengthen and expand
cooperation with Bahrain in areas such as energy, trade and
economic fields for mutual benefit of both countries, the
prime minister stated.
The Bahraini Shura Council delegation comprised Jameela
Nasaif, Second Deputy Chairman, Khalid Mohamed Almusalam, Head
of Foreign Affairs, Defense and National Security Committee,
Nawar Ali Almahmood, Deputy Head of Public Services Committee
and Member of Youth Affairs Committee.
Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Mohamed Ebrahim
Mohamed Abdulqader, Ambassador of Bahrain in Islamabad were
also present in the meeting.
