Pakistan considers Bahrain a close friend, trusted partner: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Wednesday said Pakistan considers Kingdom of Bahrain a close friend and a trusted partner.

“Our bilateral relations are founded on shared history,

cultural linkages and strong people-to-people contacts”, he

added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Chairman Shura Council

(Upper House) of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ali Bin Saleh Al-

Saleh, who along with a delegation, called on him here at the

PM Office, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office

here said.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the delegation to

Pakistan. He appreciated the active participation of Bahraini

delegation in the parliamentary engagements with Pakistan.

He stated that cooperation between the Parliaments of

the two countries would further strengthen the brotherly ties.

The Prime Minister recalled the high-level exchanges

between the two brotherly countries, including the visit of

King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa followed by visit of the Prime

Minister to Bahrain and the visit of the Foreign Minister of

Bahrain to Islamabad.

These exchanges must continue as they symbolize our deep

ties, he added.

Holding the inaugural session of Pakistan-Bahrain

Bilateral Political Consultation in July 2016 and Joint

Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Islamabad in February 2017

reflect our desire to further strengthen and expand

cooperation with Bahrain in areas such as energy, trade and

economic fields for mutual benefit of both countries, the

prime minister stated.

The Bahraini Shura Council delegation comprised Jameela

Nasaif, Second Deputy Chairman, Khalid Mohamed Almusalam, Head

of Foreign Affairs, Defense and National Security Committee,

Nawar Ali Almahmood, Deputy Head of Public Services Committee

and Member of Youth Affairs Committee.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Mohamed Ebrahim

Mohamed Abdulqader, Ambassador of Bahrain in Islamabad were

also present in the meeting.