Pakistan confronts with racist ideology of Modi Govt: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan was confronted with

the racist ideology of Modi government, which had been following the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevac Sangh) ideology and was bent upon ethnic cleansing in secular India.

“Whatever they did in the Held Kashmir to change its Special Constitutional Status was according to their [BJP] ideology as they wanted to change demography of the Occupied Kashmir,” the Prime Minister said in a policy statement at Joint Session of the Parliament.

The special Joint Session of the Parliament was convened to discuss Modi government’s decision to revoke special constitutional status for the disputed territory of Kashmir.