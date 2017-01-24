Pakistan conducts successful test of SSM ‘Ababeel’

RAWALPINDI Jan 24 (APP): Pakistan Tuesday conducted first successful flight test of Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile (SSM) “Ababeel” with a maximum range of 2200 Km.

The missile is capable of delivering multiple warheads, using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet message here.

The test flight of Ababeel was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

Ababeel is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating the enemy’s hostile radars.

Development of Ababeel Weapon System is aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in the growing regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment. This will further reinforce deterrence of the country.

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee CJCSC, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) have congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of missile test.

President and prime minister conveyed their appreciation to the team involved and armed forces on this landmark achievement.