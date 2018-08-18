Pakistan condoles death of Kofi Annnan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Pakistan has expressed condolences at the death of Kofi Annan, the former secretary general of the United Nations.

The condolences were expressed to his family, friends and the entire UN family, Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on his twitter account Saturday.

Kofi Annan, 80, was born in Ghana and had served as the seventh UN secretary general from 1997 to 2006.