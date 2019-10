ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner again and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on October 1, 2019, in which an old woman embraced martyrdom and three other civilians sustained serious injuries.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia, a foreign office statement issued here said.