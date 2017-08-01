Pakistan condemns terrorists attack at Embassy of Iraq in Kabul

ISLAMABABD, Aug 1 (APP): The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack at the Embassy of Iraq in Kabul on Monday.

We stand in solidarity with our Iraqi and Afghan brothers who underwent this ordeal and suffered the terrible attack. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and sincere condolence to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those who have suffered injuries in the incident, Pakistan foreign office said in a statement here Tuesday.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in its all forms and manifestations. It is a

global phenomenon and all countries must cooperate to fight this menace, the foreign office added.