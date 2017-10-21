Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks on mosques in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Pakistan strongly condemns horrific suicide attacks at mosques in Kabul and in the province of Ghor in Afghanistan on 20 October 2017, resulting in deaths of several innocent worshipers and injuring many others.

According to foreign office, the government and people of Islamic Republic of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the government and our Afghan brothers who underwent this ordeal and suffered the terrible attacks. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for early recovery of the injured.

Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for unrelenting efforts for eliminating this menace.