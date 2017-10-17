Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on police training center in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemns the terrorist attack that targeted the police training academy in the Gardez City of Paktia Province, Afghanistan in which many precious human lives were lost while a number of innocent people were injured.

According to a statement issued by foreign office here, the Government of Pakistan is deeply saddened and grieved over the loss of precious lives in the attack. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this brutal terrorist attack and to the Government and the people of Afghanistan. We also pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded”, it added.

It said that Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating this menace.