Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Pakistan strongly condemns the

terrorist attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Minya

Province of Egypt, resulting in the loss of numerous precious

lives and injuries to many.

In a statement here Sunday, the Foreign Office stated that

the people and the Government of Pakistan extend their deepest

sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray

for early recovery of the injured.

Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the people and

Government of Egypt in their struggle against the scourge of

terrorism, it added.

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all

its forms and manifestations.