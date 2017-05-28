Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Pakistan strongly condemns the
terrorist attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Minya
Province of Egypt, resulting in the loss of numerous precious
lives and injuries to many.
In a statement here Sunday, the Foreign Office stated that
the people and the Government of Pakistan extend their deepest
sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray
for early recovery of the injured.
Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the people and
Government of Egypt in their struggle against the scourge of
terrorism, it added.
Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all
its forms and manifestations.
