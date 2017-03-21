Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Pakistan strongly condemns the deadly

terrorist attack that occurred in Baghdad on Monday, resulting in the loss of numerous precious lives and injuries to scores.

According to Foreign Office statement, the people and the Government of Pakistan share the pain and anguish of the people and the Government of Iraq over the terrorist attack. We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured.

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and

manifestations.