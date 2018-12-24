ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned an “on-going” terrorist attack at a government building in Kabul this afternoon.
“We hope that security operations would be successful in securing the premises and saving the lives of those who are trapped in the building,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack at government building in Kabul
ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned an “on-going” terrorist attack at a government building in Kabul this afternoon.