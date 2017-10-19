Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack at afghan army base in Kandahar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Pakistan Thursday strongly condemns the terrorist attacks that targeted the Afghan National army base in Maiwind District in Kandahar Province.

According to messege of foreign office, “We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

we are also grieved at the loss of precious lives in the cowardly attack.

Pakistan condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirms its firm commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating menace of terrorism, it added.