Pakistan condemns India’s ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Pakistan on Wednesday lodged a strong protest with India over the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the death of a

civilian.

A statement from the Foreign Office issued here said Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. and condemned the

unprovoked ceasefire violation on February 7 by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC in Khui Ratta Sector.

The Indian diplomat was informed that the firing resulted in martyrdom of a civilian Ashfaq, 25, who was working as a labourer for the construction of a house.

“The Director General deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians, which is a crime as well as violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the statement said.

The Director General urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the matter and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces

to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit, stop targeting the villages and civilians and maintain peace at the LoC.