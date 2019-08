ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian security forces targeting the innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

“This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention & International Laws,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Twitter.

He said India in its war frenzy was not only sabotaging regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations along the LoC.