Pakistan condemns Indian attempts to bring demographic changes in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Pakistan on Sunday categorically said any attempt to bring about demographic changes in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was a blatant violation of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“We understand that the Supreme Court of India is due to deliberate, shortly, on the petitions calling for scrapping of Article 35A of the Indian Constitution. Pakistan condemns any such attempts as these are clearly aimed at bringing about demographic changes in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.The FO spokesperson said any move in that direction would be a blatant violation of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which prohibited introducing material changes to the disputed territory.

He said the evolving situation in the IoK was equally a matter of grave concern. Following reprisal attacks against the Kashmiris in the IoK and many parts of India after the Pulwama attack, there had been further heavy-handed steps including enhanced use of force, large-scale arrests, and incarceration of senior Kashmiri leaders, he added.

He said the large-scale deployment of additional paramilitary forces, and orders by the local administration to hospitals and about sale of fuel and food grains, were contributing to an atmosphere of extreme intimidation and fear.

“Immediate steps are required to reverse this frenzy and restore calm,” the spokesperson added.

He said the international community should take cognizance of the situation and counsel India to refrain from further escalation, defuse current tensions and resolve issues through dialogue and engagement.