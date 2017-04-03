Pakistan condemns ceasefire violation, targeting of civilians

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces targeting civilians.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces on April 1 at 1640 hours at the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot sector, resulted in the shahadat of an 18 years old civilian Muhammad Attique Qureshi son of Muhammad Khalil Qureshi of village Polas.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate it and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.