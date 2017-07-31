ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Pakistan on Monday expressed its concern
over DPRK’s launch of ballistic missile on July 28, and termed it
a contravention of the UN Security Council resolutions and undermining
peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula as well as North East Asia.
A Foreign Office statement said, Pakistan continue to urge the
DPRK to comply with its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions and to refrain from actions that could lead to
escalation of tensions in the region and beyond.
It said Pakistan underscores the importance of maintaining peace and
stability on the Korean Peninsula.
“We call on all relevant parties to pursue the path of dialogue and
diplomacy to reduce tensions and work towards achieving a comprehensive solution”, it added.
Pakistan concerned over DPRK’s ballistic missile launch
