Pakistan concerned over DPRK’s ballistic missile launch

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Pakistan on Monday expressed its concern

over DPRK’s launch of ballistic missile on July 28, and termed it

a contravention of the UN Security Council resolutions and undermining

peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula as well as North East Asia.

A Foreign Office statement said, Pakistan continue to urge the

DPRK to comply with its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions and to refrain from actions that could lead to

escalation of tensions in the region and beyond.

It said Pakistan underscores the importance of maintaining peace and

stability on the Korean Peninsula.

“We call on all relevant parties to pursue the path of dialogue and

diplomacy to reduce tensions and work towards achieving a comprehensive solution”, it added.