ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):As the Pakistani community in France celebrated Eid-ul-Azha Sunday, they offered special prayers for the safety and welfare of Kashmiris and pledged support to their demand for self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Special arrangements were made at the Embassy of Pakistan in France where community members, officers and staff of the embassy along with their families offered Eid prayers in huge number, said a press release received here.