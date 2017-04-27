Pakistan committed to wipe out terrorism: President

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said

Pakistan was committed to eradicate extremism and terrorism through National

Action Plan and vowed for continuation of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad till the

elimination of last terrorist.

Talking to Italian Chief of Army Staff General Danilo Errico who led a

delegation here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said all countries in the

world should join hands to combat terrorism as this menace had grown into a

global problem.

The President highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and emphasized that Pakistan would continue to play its role in the war against terror.

He also mentioned that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Italy and stressed further cooperation in the field of joint defence.

The President conveyed his gratitude for participation by Italian firms in development programme of Pakistan Navy.

Italian Chief of Army Staff, General Danilo Errico stated that the armed forces of both countries shared the same values and commended the role of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism for peace and stability in the region.

He said cooperation between the militaries of the two countries would

continue in future as well.