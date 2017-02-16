Pakistan committed to the Kashmiris’ legitimate movement for self determination

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 16 (APP):In the backdrop of India’s continued atrocities against defenceless Kashmiris in occupied territory and highly condemnable violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights, Pakistan urged the International Community to call India to account for its crimes against humanity in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“We remain committed to the Kashmiris’ legitimate movement for self determination,” the spokesperson of the Foreign Office said here Thursday.

During the weekly media briefing here, the spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Indian occupation forces in their continued act of state terrorism blasted a house in Kulgam, resulting in the death of, reportedly, 6 Kashmiris on Feb. 13 whereby some 30 were injured, when Indian forces opened fire on peaceful demonstrators. Pallet guns were used ruthlessly, he added.

Entire Hurriyat Leadership, including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik has been arrested to deny them protest against killings of innocent Kashmiris. Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate Sofi Fahmeeda remain in continuous house arrest. Kashmiris are constantly denied offering of Juma prayers, he maintained.

Referring to the recent acts of terrorism on the domestic front, he said, “We strongly condemn terrorist attack in Lahore, attack on Judges’ vehicle in Hayatabad in Peshawar on Wednesday, and earlier, Shahadat (martyrdom) of bomb disposal squad in Quetta, and Shahadat of our 3 brave soldiers at LoC due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations”.

“We salute personnel of our valiant Law Enforcement Agencies, who laid their lives for us. We are deeply saddened at the loss of our brethren’s precious lives. We pray for them. Those behind these terrorist attacks should know that our resilient nation remains undeterred by such cowardly acts rather it further emboldens our resolve to deal with our enemies and the enemies of humanity decisively and eliminate the menace,” he remarked.