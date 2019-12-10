Pakistan committed to safeguarding human rights, fundamental freedom as per Constitution: FM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan was fully committed to advancing and safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedom of all citizens in accordance with Constitution and national laws.

“Mindful of our international and domestic obligations, we will continue to take institutional, legal and administrative steps to ensure the promotion and protection of human rights,” the foreign minister said in a message on International Human Rights Day, marked worldwide including every August 10.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the government was following a multi-pronged strategy of advancing complementary objectives of sustainable development, human rights and democracy to create an inclusive society for all citizens without discrimination, as envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said as a responsible state, Pakistan always supported inter-cultural and inter-religious harmony and mutual understanding and also believed in constructive engagement and cooperation among all stakeholders to further the cause of human rights.

Qureshi said while commemorating the day, support must be extended to the people under occupation who faced gross human rights violations and denial of fundamental freedom including the right to self-determination.

“The people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) continue to face the worst form of brutalization and abuses by Indian occupation forces. Post August 5, India has applied draconian measures to suppress Kashmiri voices from reaching the international community,” he said.

He called upon the international community to take urgent steps to stop human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IOJ&K, urge India to implement all UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and fulfill its obligations related to protection of the rights of women and children.

“On this day, let me reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for human dignity, respect of all fundamental freedoms and realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.

Qureshi mentioned that more than seven decades had passed since adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), promising a world based on equality and protection of fundamental freedoms of all human beings without discrimination.

He said Pakistan, being one of the first signatories of the UDHR, joined the international community in celebrating Human Rights Day and reaffirming resolve to promote the human rights agenda.

He also paid tribute to the visionary leaders of Pakistan particularly Begum Shaista Ikramullah who as one of the three non-Western women left a strong imprint on the UDHR.