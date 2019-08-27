Pakistan committed to replicate model of Riasat-e-Madina: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that Pakistan was committed to replicating the model of Riasat-e-Madina in Pakistan and converting the country into a modern Islamic welfare state.

Talking to the delegation of Al Baraka Banking Group, led by its CEO Adnan Ahmed Yousif, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president highlighted that Pakistan had a robust banking sector; however, it was currently facing several challenges due to tough economic conditions.

The president said revival of economy was one of the top priorities of the government.

He said Pakistan’s position on Ease of Doing Business Index had improved significantly.