Pakistan committed to its goals towards SAARC: Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Friday said that as one of the founding members of the SAARC, Pakistan was committed to its goals towards regional stability.

She was speaking to a reception held by Ministry of Foreign Affairs here to celebrate the 33rd SAARC Charter Day.

Foreign Secretary Janjua said that Pakistan reiterated its commitment to the objectives of SAARC.

She said serious efforts were needed to realize the objectives of SAARC Charter.

The Foreign Secretary said SAARC region was bestowed with immense natural resources and manpower that could be exploited for welfare of the people through collaborative efforts.

The event was attended by the High Commissioners, ambassadors and diplomats from the SAARC member countries and Observer States, representatives of the SAARC bodies based in Islamabad and officials from various federal Ministries as well as journalists and media persons.