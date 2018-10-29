Pakistan committed to enhancing trade ties with UAE: Minister for Commerce

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan is committed to enhancing the economic and trade relations with United Arab Emirates in different sectors for increasing trade relations.

The adviser said that both of the countries to explore the ways and means to enhance energy, economic development, agriculture and petrochemicals and food sectors,

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Monday, he said, “We attaches great importance to relations with UAE and both sides are agreed to transform this special relationship into strategic partnership,.”

The adviser stated this while addressing a signing ceremony of ‘Participation Contract’ with the EXPO-2020 authorities, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

He said that it looks forward to making its participation most meaningful in line with the EXPO theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

He said that EXPO-2020 is not only a UAE specific event, but is an exposition of the whole region.

“We have already started the design phase of the Pakistan Pavilion reflecting the true potentials of Pakistan, he said.

Razaq said Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a high-level steering committee having representation from private and public sector stakeholders for effective participation in EXPO.

The Adviser noted that the last month visit of PM Imran Khan and his meeting with Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan set the bilateral relation on a new course.

As a follow-up of the understanding reached between the leadership, a 15-member delegation headed by Minister of State and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sultan Bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jabar visited Pakistan to explore the ways and means to enhance cooperation between the two countries in economic development, infrastructure, energy, agriculture and petrochemicals sectors.

Pakistan signed ‘Participation Contract’ with the EXPO-2020 authorities. Pakistan formally signed ‘Participation Contract’ with the EXPO-2020 authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abu Dhabi.

The contract was signed by Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Moazzam Ahmed Khan, in his capacity as Commissioner General, EXPO-2020 and Assistant Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sultan Al Shamsi.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, EXPO-2020 Reem Al Hashimy and Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood.

The contract signing formally kicks started activities for construction of Pakistan Pavilion in EXPO-2020 which would be built on a large sized plot in the Opportunity District.The pavilion shall be based on the ‘Emerging Pakistan’ theme, having representation from all provinces.