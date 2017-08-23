Pakistan committed to defeat terrorism and promote peace: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir

Wednesday said Pakistan is committed to working with international

community and regional partners to defeat terrorism and promote

peace and stability in South Asia.

He was speaking here at the upper house of Parliament in

response to clubbed Calling Attention and Adjournment Motion

notices about US President new strategy for South Asia and

Afghanistan and remarks about Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan has taken note of President

Trump’s speech and it is disappointing that the United

States statement overlooked the tremendous counter terrorism

achievements of Pakistan as well as the immense scarifies rendered

by the whole nation during this struggle.

The Defence Minister said the government welcomed discussion

on this vital national security issue in the House of Federation.

He said Federal Cabinet has mandated the Prime Minister to take

up the issue at a National Security Committee meeting and

formulate a comprehensive policy response.

He said the collective wisdom of the House will also be

represented in the National Security Committee meeting.

Taking part in the discussion, the members strongly condemned

the US statement and said that the whole nation is united to

safeguard the motherland.

The members said the national interests should be kept on the

top while formulating the country’s foreign policy.

Senator Farhat Ullah Babar said that statement of Donald

Trump should not be taken lightly and Pakistan should improve

and strengthen its relations with China, Russia, Afghanistan and

Iran. He said that Parliament is seriously concerned with the

statement and no other country should intervene in our

internal affairs.

He said the defunct organization working with other names should

not be allowed to function here.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that US had endorsed its

failure in Afghanistan through this statement. She said Pakistan has

to face billions of dollars loss and nothing was done by US here

during the last 16 years.

“We are hosting millions of Afghan

refuges and even sacrificed our social fabric but US has failed

to ensure stability in Afghanistan,” she said adding that Pakistan

is on way to progress and it is unfair to isolate it.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that it is a dangerous statement

against the country which is successfully executing

war against terrorism. “We are not a country that has

distorted governance and given sanctuary to TTP offenders,”

she said adding that US should also review its policies which

bear no result during last 16 years.

PML-Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah said that Pakistan

will take appropriate steps to ensure its protection.

Leveling allegation against Pakistan is inappropriate when it

is at forefront in war against terrorism and no peace in

Afghanistan is possible without assistance of Pakistan, he added.

PPPP Senator Taj Haider said that it was a mistake to stand

with US imperialism for last 70 years because its establishment only

asks us for military duty. He demanded US to look into the

terrorism being done in Kashmir and Palestine.

ANP Senator Sitarar Ayaz said that democratic government

should strongly condemn statement of US President. She

welcomed the statement of China in favour of Pakistan and urged the

entire nation to stand united.

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz that statement of US President is

like a defeated person who cannot fight successfully against

terrorism. US wants us to fight its war, he said and demanded

the diversity in foreign policy of Pakistan by keeping national

interest on priority.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that US government has failed

in war against terrorism and 40 percent Afghanistan is under

control of Taliban. He said there is no military solution and

regional and diplomatic approach should be adopted to resolve it.

He said that Pakistan should take regional and

political initiative and to negotiate with China and

other friendly countries to take them on board. We should use

option of airlocks by banning our air space for it, he added.

PML-N Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq said that there is need

to strengthen us economically. “I am not surprised over this

attitude of US because it is the country which is silent for

decades over violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir,”

she added.

Senator Lt. General (Retd) Abdul Qayume said that United State is imposing its policy failure on Pakistan as US remained unsuccessful in

Afghanistan.

He said that America must learn from lessons of history and avoid use

of brute force to solve an intricate political issue and regional

approach involving all stakeholders including Afghan Taliban is

recommended.

He said we reject the policy of Victimizing Pakistan for US own

failures and Afghan government incompetence.

US policy pertaining to South Asia without mentioning a word about

thorny issue of Kashmir where worst human rights violations are being

committed is incomprehensible, he added.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said that United State wanted to weaken the economy of Pakistan adding that now all political parties and whole nation

should be united and stand with government.

Senator Tahir Hussain Mashaddi said America was defeated

whereever it started war including Syria, Vietnam, Iraq and

Afghanistan.

He said people of Pakistan are behind the government like

a sold rock in this situation after the statement of the US President

Senator Nehyal Hashmi said President Trump threatened the state of

Pakistan and we strongly condemned his statement.

He said America and India have also problem with China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) and they do not want to see flourish it in

Pakistan adding that size of American Embassy should be reduced.

Senator Saeed ul Hassan Mandokhail said we should not

give importance to the statement of the American President adding that

he would not go to America for treatment after Trump’s statement.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar said that Parliament should be

strengthened as it is only solution of all problems.

Leader of the Opposition Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said India

is fully involved in Afghanistan and doing its activities there.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to

restore the supremacy of the Parliament adding that foreign offices

should have been called the American Ambassador and record protest

against the statement of the President Trump.