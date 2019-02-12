Pakistan committed to all regional peace initiatives: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday reiterated commitment to bring enduring peace and stability in Pakistan while supporting all peace initiatives for the regional peace.

He was talking to General Raheel Sharif (retired), Commander-In-Chief of Islamic-Military Counter-terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who called on him , PM Office media wing in a press release said. The Prime Minister also emphasized upon greater regional cooperation to

eradicate violence and extremism. During the meeting, regional security environment and efforts for peace and stability were discussed.

The Prime Minister also appropriated IMCTC charter for its efforts towards

counter violent extremism.